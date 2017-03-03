OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T Gets Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update

Owners of the popular OnePlus devices 3 and 3T get to celebrate as the company has recently announced that the two models can now get the latest update for their operating system. The new build contains Android Nougat and is based on the OxygenOS firmware.
One of the most important features of this update is the fact that users will be upgrading their device’s operating system to Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It isn’t a major update such as the transition from Android Marshmallow to Android 7.0 Nougat, but it’s still an important upgrade that comes with its own benefits and perks.
A lot of the changes implemented with the new update have to do with the phone’s Gallery function, which is pleasing for many, especially if they tend to use and fiddle with pictures on their phones a lot. One example of what’s in the new build is the new wallpaper Shot option which will change the phone’s wallpaper daily. That can be a refreshing change of scenery that users will experience each day by default. Many have an infatuation with beautiful wallpapers, so having them rotate could be great.
Another important addition is the “by date” filter option for media content stored on the device. This means that media will be displayed according to when it was taken (for photos) or recorded (for videos) and so on. Surely everyone has been in a situation where they were struggling to find one funny video they recorded a while back, so they could show it to their friends.
The update is rolling out right now, so if you haven’t gotten any notification on your device yet, it could arrive any minute. The update will be OTA ( Over the Air), meaning that it’s best to do it over a strong WiFi connection rather than try your luck with your carrier’s data offering.