PlayStation 5 to be Released in Two Variants

According to Michael Pachter, a Wedbush Morgan analyst, the follow-up to the successful PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro consoles will be released sometime in 2020.

In addition, the analyst suggests that the new PlayStation 5 will be released in two variants and they will come with VR portability. The first variant of the console will be dubbed as the Core Experience and it will contain the hardware needed to run video games. It seems that the PS5 Core Experience version will come with a massive drive that will have 50TB or even more, which is quite impressive.

The other version of the PlayStation 5 will even come with even better features. The PlayStation 5 Pro Experience console will come with several pro gamer-specific features, such as the ability to play 4K Blu-rays, a larger hard drive capacity (yeah, more than 50TB) and backwards compatibility.

The PlayStation 5 Pro Experience version will come with an optical drive and it will be, as expected, sold for much more money when compared to the PS5 Core Experience.

Pachter has also mentioned that the Japanese tech giant will NOT release the PlayStation 5 in an effort to compete with Xbox Project Scorpion, Microsoft’s latest and powerful console.

The analyst mentioned that Sony has no reason to respond to Microsoft’s upcoming Xbox Project Scorpio, which is expected to be released something in December 2017. There are reports suggesting that Microsoft will also launch the Xbox Two console in 2020, which will be the rival of the PlayStation 5.

If rumors prove to be right, the PlayStation 5 console will be able to run the games that have been released for the PlayStation 4 Pro games, the same way that the PlayStation 4 Pro was able to run the games released for the PlayStation 4.

Reports are suggesting that the PlayStation 5 will be released sometime in November 2020.