PlayStation Plus Free Games March Selection

As many of you know, Sony offers the PlayStation Plus subscription to consumers, which comes with certain benefits. Those already enrolled in the service know what to expect, and that is a list of free games that gets refreshed each month. Recently, Sony announced the games that will become available for download for the month of March. The games will be made available on the first Tuesday of the month, which will be the 7th of March.

By now, many are wondering what these games actually are, so let’s take a look at what people can expect. It is worth mentioning that a couple titles leaked earlier and people were unsure whether or not the leak was legitimate. Now it has been confirmed that the two are part of the offer.

Tearaway Unfolded

In this game, you play as a character named Atoi. She must deliver an important message but throughout her journey there are many obstacles, friends and enemies alike. Players will be required to save their friends on their way to Atoi’s destination, but also stop along the way to beat down some nosey enemies.

Disc Jam

Ever wanted to play Air Hockey and Tennis at the same time? Disc Jam gives you the opportunity to do just that in a 2 or 4 player environment. The game is a mix of traditional sports mechanics and shiny abilities that make for fun gameplay. The object of the game is a glowing disc which players must cross through their opponent’s end zone in order to win.

There are other games included in the March offer, and they are as follows:

Earth Defense Force 2025;

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late;

Severed;

Lumo.

The first two are for the PS3 console, while Severed is for the PS Vita. Lumo is also available as a cross-buy for the Vita, but it’s a PS4 game. Disc Jam and Tearaway Unfolded are also for the PS4.