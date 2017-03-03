Samsung Galaxy S7 Pulls a Note 7 Stunt and Catches Fire

Samsung’s Galaxy S7 flagship is at the center of an interesting yet peculiar story as of late. The device can do a lot of things, but who would have guessed that it can also spontaneously combust? That’s the case for Shaunique Lamb, a senior student at Old Dominion University. According to her, she was driving her car with the Galaxy S7 in the cup holder when it happened. Smoke started coming from the device, which wasn’t plugged in a car adaptable charger or anything like that. The only mention the 27 year old had was that she was using a music app so the phone was connected via Bluetooth.

Any personal injury was averted by pulling to the side and waiting for the smoke from the car to clear out. The phone was purchased from Sprint, and even though Shaunique is a beneficiary of the Asurion insurance, she is still required to pay a deductable $200 for a new device.

Since we’re talking about a device they made, it’s only normal that Samsung is included in the conversation. And Lamb did just that, reaching out to the Korean manufacturer. The response wasn’t what the damaged party expected, as Samsung says it would need to physically examine the burnt phone so it might figure out what happened. It even released a statement regarding the incident, reminding people that it has sold over 10 million copies of the Galaxy S7 in the United States.

While these are troubling news, it is true that so far it’s an isolated incident and that people shouldn’t be quick to jump to conclusions. As Samsung puts it (as per its statement), “Mobile phones are complex devices and there are many factors that could contribute to their malfunction”. Once Samsung gains possession of Shaunique Lamb’s burnt device, it could find out more about what happened, and so will we.