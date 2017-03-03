Samsung Xcover 4 is the Newest Smartphone Built for Extreme Conditions

Fans of the Xcover smartphone series from Samsung will be delighted to learn that the newest member of the Xcover family will be coming soon to retailers. The last we’ve seen of this side of Samsung was the Xcover 3. Now, Samsung officially announced that they will be releasing Xcover 4, which features several improvements over the preceding model. The Xcover line is a rugged smartphone series that focus on durability and resistance to harsh environment conditions. For that reason, the phone has received the MIL-STD 810G toughness rating, which is military grade.

The device is fabricated to withstand some of the harshest conditions including factors like humidity, impact, falls, salt, dust, etc. Let’s take a look under the hood and see exactly where the phone stands and what people can expect from this model, which will come with a price tag of approximately 260 Euros.

Display

The phone comes with a decent 4.99 inch display which offers a maximum resolution of 1280 x 720. This is surely not the best screen that modern technology can offer, but it can do a decent job that fulfils its purpose regardless of the lack of high end premium quality.

Performance

Peering inside the handset we find a quad core processor which comes with a 1.4 GHz clock speed. This is paired with 2 GB of RAM which ensures that the device will handle mundane tasks and regular daily phone activities. While it’s not something to brag about after today’s standards, it works. There are also 16 GB of internal storage which allow you to store your most important files and information.

Other features

The device uses Google’s Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, giving it a very important performance boost as opposed to a model without Nougat but with the same specs. There is also a 13 MP camera on the rear panel which provides good quality pictures. Last but not least, we have a 2800 mAh battery unit that provides energy for the entire setup and makes sure users don’t get left with a dead phone halfway through the day.