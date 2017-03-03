Viber 6.6.0.888 Update Download Available with New Chat Features

Viber is a popular mobile messaging application that’s available for Android devices. Even if it doesn’t have more users than WhatsApp, the developers of Viber are struggling to bring new features and options to their application.
The latest Viber version for Android devices is 6.6.0.888 and, unfortunately, it doesn’t come with any new features and options. However, it seems that the developers have improved the stability of the application and they have also fixed some bugs and issues. So, if you had some random crashes issues in the past, we suggest you to update to the latest Viber version as soon as possible to fix them.
We remind you that Viber had the Video Calling feature way before it was added to the WhatsApp application. This means that the developers of WhatsApp have some copied the Video Calling feature from Viber.
There are rumors which are suggesting that the WhatsApp application will receive a “Video Conference” feature and we are now wondering if this is true. If this proves to be true, and if it is true, then we might see the developers of Viber to bring it to their application also. The Video Conference feature will allow you to make video calls with two or more users at the same, which will be awesome if you want to plan a party with your friends and need to do it via videochat.
Viber 6.6.0.888 for Android OS: Features
- Ability to create and join group chats that hold up to 250 people;
- Ability to make FREE voice and video calls with any friend that you have on Viber;
- Encrypted text messages, voice calls, video calls and group chats;
- Ability to use the Hidden chat feature to hide specific chats from your screen with the possibility to access them later;
- Ability to use Viber Out feature to make calls to landline and mobile phones at low rates.
Viber 6.6.0.888 for Android OS: How To Install On Your Android OS
To install the latest Viber version on your Android device you will need to open the Google Play Store, search for Viber 6.6.0.888. After that, you will need to tap on the “INSTALL” or “UPDATE” button to install the latest version of this application on your mobile handset.
