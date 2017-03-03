WhatsApp Messenger 2.17.87 BETA Download Available with Fixes and Improvements

WhatsApp has remained one of the most popular mobile messaging applications all over the world. It has over 1 billion monthly active users and it seems that more and more people are installing the application on their devices every day.

Today we will talk about the latest WhatsApp BETA version that has been released for Android OS. First of all, we should mention that the latest WhatsApp BETA version for this operating system is 2.17.87 and it doesn’t contain any new features or options.

In other words, the new update has been released just to fix some of the bugs that the developers have found or the users have reported. The developers have mentioned that they’ve improved the stability of the application and it seems that anyone who had crashing issues will not have them anymore.

We remind you that the “Status Update” feature has been revamped recently and it is now allowing you to attach photos and videos to it. At the same time, you are able to change the privacy settings and allow only specific users to see it. Keep in mind that the Status will be automatically deleted after 24 hours.

WhatsApp 2.17.87 BETA: How To Install On Android OS

The latest WhatsApp BETA version can now be found on the Google Play Store. This is great, because there are many websites which are hosting infected WhatsApp APK files that can mess up your mobile device and allow hackers to steal your data. In order to become a WhatsApp BETA you will need to head to this Google Play Store and tap on the “BECOME A TESTER” button.

After becoming a WhatsApp BETA tester, you will just need to open the Google Play Store, search for WhatsApp 2.17.87 BETA and tap the “INSTALL” button to launch the installer.