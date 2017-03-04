Adobe Document Cloud Cements Its Security With Mobile Signature

Adobe Document Cloud is constantly on the improvement as they have added yet another security feature to their popular Cloud service in order to benefit healthcare, human resources as well as financial services clients in terms of making sure their important data will always stay protected from potential cyber attacks.

The guys from Adobe have implemented a hyper-secure digital signature mode for mobile devices and this feature translates in the fact that users are now able to add hyper-secure online signature to documents without having to open a mobile device or desktop in order to stay secure

Such features are nothing new considering the fact that there are a lot of technologies which virtually do the same thing but what sets them apart is that they do not need a hardware token to do so. The Cloud Signature Consortium will announce a new set of standards for digital signature services in order to leverage the creation of cloud-based encryption.

Documents will need to be signed using the Adobe Sign software and it will prompt people to choose Cloud Signature as their main means of security. To add an extra layer upon it, document creators are also able to enter a randomly generated PIN once has entered the standard credentials.

Users can now edit, sign and also update documents from mobile devices as well as format documents’ settings from the same device as well, all features being made available from the convenient Adobe Sign mobile app which is available for both Android and iOS operated devices.

In order to greatly improve the consumption of content, the aforementioned app will now be able to be controlled with pinches or double taps as well as include five-level zooming for greater visibility and enhanced productivity.

Adobe will also give administrators the option to get the recipients notified about crucial information such as terms and conditions and policy agreements or request certification regarding the fact of whether or not the document was read, even when a signature is not required in order to view the file’s contents. Notifications of this process will be delivered via the home screen and be extremely convenient.