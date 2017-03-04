Google Maps 9.47.3 Update Download Available with Fixes and Improvements

Google Maps is one of the applications that you should always keep updated on your Android device. We have to mention that this application comes pre-installed on devices that run on Android operating system and it has many features and options that everyone should take advantage of.
First of all, you should know that the Google Maps application can turn your tablet/smartphone into a GPS. This is great, especially when you have to drive your car from a city to another and you don’t know which roads you should follow.
The Google Maps application is also great if you need to use the local transportation in a foreign city. It will tell you exactly which subway/bus you need to take to get from your location to the destination.
You will be able to easily find nearby hotels, restaurants, gas stations and any point of interest, and leave feedback so that future clients will know if that’s a good place to go to or not.
The Google Maps 9.47.3 doesn’t come with any new feature or option, but the developers have mentioned that they have fixed some bugs that were found in the previous version of the application.
Google Maps 9.47.3: How To Install On You Android Device
The Google Maps 9.47.3 APK (installation) file has 62.73MB and it can already be downloaded and installed on your Android device. First of all, you will need to enable the “Unknown Sources” option from your device’s Settings->Security. After that, you will need to download the Google Maps 9.47.3 APK file from the internet, but make sure that you download it from a trustful website.
Finally, use a file manager application to get to the location where you have saved the Google Maps 9.47.3 APK and tap on it to start the installation process.
Are you using Google Maps on your mobile device? Tell us your thoughts about it!