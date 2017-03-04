Google Play Store 7.6.07.N-all Update Download Available with Latest Fixes and Features

Google Play Store is the official store that’s available for any device that runs on Android OS. Today we will talk about the latest Google Play Store version, which is 7.6.07.N-all.

We have to mention that the Android OS is one of the most popular mobile operating systems and it seems that more and more people are starting to use it lately. There are many brands in the mobile industry that create smartphones and tablets running on Android OS.

Once you purchase a device that runs on Android OS, you will see an application called “Google Play Store”. This will be the only application that you will need when it comes to downloading and installing games, tools or other kind of applications.

In other words, Google Play Store makes your life easier, but at the same time, it makes sure that no malware gets inside your mobile device. All applications that are added to the Google Play Store are firstly verified to make sure that they don’t have a malware, which could allow hackers to access your personal data.

The Google Play Store offers many applications, games, tools and books. Most of them are free, but there are also many of them that will require money to be installed. However, you can receive a refund of anything that you purchase on Google Play Store, if you decide that you don’t want it in less than 2 hours after the purchase.

Google Play Store 7.6.07.N-all: Features

Official applications market for Android OS;

Access to verified applications, games and tools;

Android integration;

As soon as an installed application, game or tool gets a new version, Google Play Store will automatically update it once your device is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

What are your thoughts about Google Play Store? Do you prefer to install applications via the official Android store or by downloading the APK (installation) files from the internet and manually install them?