GTA 6 Might Have Started Production – Fans are Hoping for More Information

When it comes to the hottest, most anticipated games, it’s pretty hard to think of something that could possibly beat GTA 6 and the amount of hype that has generated around this title. Even though there is no kind of evidence that the game exists in any form at the moment, fans of the popular franchise Granf Theft Auto continue to treat the subject as if Rockstar were to release the game tomorrow.
That being said, the eager GTA community is constantly holding its breath for some kind of Grand Theft Auto 6 news which will, they hope, put the game’s release into a bit of a perspective. But so far, Rockstar has only acknowledged that GTA 6 is going to be a real thing, and that it is currently behind Red Dead Redemption 2 in the priority queue.
Rockstar announced some time ago that it would focus on GTA 6 only after the development and release of Red Dead Redemption 2 had finally come to pass, in a successful manner. Red Dead Redemption 2 is another hot title coming from Rockstar, which is trying to bank on the critical success of the first installment of the game, released all the way back in 2010.
We know that Rockstar plans to release Red Dead Redemption 2 this year, according to a teaser poster put out by the company some time ago on their social media outlets. If everything goes as planned at Rockstar, we should see RDR 2 released in Fall. Bu come Fall, the falling of leaves will not only mark the release of a new (hopefully) bestseller western game, but also the start of production for GTA 6.
People closely tied to Rockstar claim that GTA 6 has already been put on the drawing board, and that the development process has already begun for the game that has a lot to live up to. It is the sequel to GTA 5, which is arguably the most successful GTA games in the franchise’s history. Although, you could roughly say that about any of the GTA iterations, as they have all had a massive impact on the worldwide gaming culture.