iPad Pro 10.5 inch New Details and Leaks

There’s not that much time left before the Apple iPad Pro show begins and consumers all around the world will be able to check out the latest endeavor from the iOS developer. It is already known that Apple intends on realizing more than one size variant, but news have surfaced telling us that users should expect quite the difference between these models. What does that mean exactly? Apple is known as a company that offers high quality products but also puts a steep price tag on them. The smallest version of the new iPad Pro would allegedly seem as an “entry level” tablet, which would be more accessible to the lower end of the market.

The top tier consumers would be treated with the two remaining models, which come with displays measures 10.5 inches and 12.9 inches respectively. The smallest screen model is 9.7 inches. In anticipation of the new hardware releases, Apple has graced its users with an ad. While the other two are expected to have higher prices, the smallest version of the device will be priced at about $300. This is still a serious investment for many, although not as challenging to come up with as other Apple products or premium mobile devices in general.

The main attraction of this launch which will supposedly happen sometime next month is the 10.5 inch version. This is a form factor never before adopted by Apple therefore people are curious to how it will play out. In theory it is the same tablet as the 9.7 inch version in size, but it features a bigger screen fitted within the same parameters. Additionally, it has a significantly higher resolution.

The 12.9 inch version is of course the leading version in terms of superiority, providing the best configuration all around. Each user must decide what they need their tablet to do, and which version will better fit their needs. It’s not that long until we get to see these new iPad Pro variations “in the flesh”, so eager fans don’t have to wait for much longer. The new 10.5 inch model will be priced at around $600.