Moto G4 and G4 Plus Gets Android 7.0 Nougat Update

The Moto G4 series is one of the most famous ones among people who want to buy the best devices they can on a budget. However, in general Motorola seems to value the G4 more in India than in the US, given the fact that the devices there were endowed with Android 7.0 Nougat over three months ago. Finally, the company seems to be thinking about its American users too, and as such they are rolling out the latest version of the Android OS to G4 and G4 Plus users found in the United States.
According to the Republic Wireless, Motorola began a soak test for the most recent Nougat update, which means that if everything works well and there are no problems to appear, they will continue rolling it out to all the devices. The update has the build number NPJ25.93-13. The sad part is the fact that it only comes together with the security level available in December 2016. Either way, it is an update many people expected in the US, and many analysts were quite puzzled by the decision of the company to prioritize India over the US regarding the latest available software.
If you are one of the users of Motorola G4 and G4 Plus models, you should receive a notification when the update will become available to your device. An important thing you should know is the fact that you cannot official downgrade to a previous version after you install the current update. However, in general the Android 7.0 Nougat is a great OS, bringing valuable multitasking features, a more efficient way of controlling notifications, improved data saving features, as well as improvements made to the battery features. All in all, it aims at improving your productivity, and as far as we know, it is indeed more useful than the previous OS versions.