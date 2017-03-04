Opera Browser Predicts Websites and Loads Them Faster

The guys from Opera just released another important update for their web browser and is considered one of the best browsers to have at the moment as it comes with a brand new and interesting feature called instant page loading which does the same thing which its name states.
Opera 43, the latest build of the software will become “smarter” after each use as it makes use of some amazing algorithms in order to learn what websites are attached to URL inputs. If one has been searching the New York Times for a long period of time at least once a day, the browser will instantly load it upon opening the browser in the background before the URL is being entered into the address bar.
The intelligent browser will be able to predict what page a user intends to load only from his or her actions and will be able to include a brand new and amazing feature entitled Profile Guided Optimization which will convert instructions into a language which can be fully understood by any device which has Opera installed on it. This feature will allow the Opera browser to perform faster and more efficiently as it reduces the strain it puts on the processor.
Some research has concluded that the addition of the PGO feature will enable the browser to operate up to 13 per cent faster than the previous version of software as it optimizes the most important features of Opera, including the browser engine.
Another amazing feature which is to be encountered on Opera 43 is the classic link selection which enables its users to select text from a link without causing the link to load on a separate tab. These processes is achieved by clicking and dragging the link in a horizontal motion and select the bit of text necessary without having to load a specific page. It can be easily regarded as a similarity to the drag and drop feature.
The internet will be browsed faster and more efficiently following the release of Opera 43 and considering what important features it brings to the table, their direct competitors should come with something new in order to stay competitive.