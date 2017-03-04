Pokemon GO Update to Bring Trading – Niantic Evaluates Risks

Pokemon GO has been very successful since its launch, but as it was to be expected with a game of this nature, things are starting to look a little stale for the global phenomenon developed by Niantic and Nintendo. The recent update that brought generation 2 pokemon into the game bought the developers some time, but there needs to be something truly massive implemented if the game is to feel rejuvenated.
That sort of update is on its way right now, according to Niantic. Fans were over the top with excitement upon learning that Niantic is working on a new update that will allow players to trade pokemon with each other. This brings a completely new spectrum to the game and allows players to pick up Pokemon GO once more like it’s a fresh game.
There have also been problems however, regarding this new, incoming update. What kind of problems can this update cause? Problems with rural players, apparently. Pokemon GO players that aren’t living in the urban regions of the world will suffer from the fact that trading won’t be done through an internet connection. This intentionally limits how far away you can be from someone if you want to trade pokemon with them.
Niantic claims that they don’t want people “100 miles away from each other” to be able to trade, as that’s not what the game’s about. Urban players will most likely feel no negative effect from this implementation, but those living in rural areas will no doubt feel a little cast aside.
Niantic says that they are still working on perfecting the mechanics behind trading pokemon, because they know the dangers that could occur. Doing this the wrong way could result in Niantic actually breaking the game, which they are trying to be really careful about not doing.