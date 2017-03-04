Skype Lite and Skype for Linux Update Download Available

Microsoft has released the Skype Lite application for low-end Android smartphones last month. A new update has been released for this application, which has brought support for Kannada language. The same update has fixed some of the bugs and errors that the developers have found in the previous version of the application.

The Skype Lite application has been developed in Hyderabad and it was released exclusively for India. We’re pretty sure that not many are surprised now that the application has received the regional language, which is Kannada. The latest Skype Lite version can be downloaded and installed directly from the Google Play Store, but keep in mind that it is available only in India (for now).

At the same time, the Skype application for Linux has now moved from Alpha to BETA and has received some bug fixes and new features. The new Skype 5.0 BETA version for Linux is now allowing you to make voice calls to landline and mobile phone numbers using Skype credit. With Skype 5.0 BETA you can now make one-to-one video calls to anyone that uses Skype on iOS, Windows, Mac or Android devices.

Google has also added that the new Skype BETA version for Linux will now be able to view shared screen from other Skype desktop clients (Mac 7.46 and above or Windows 7.33 and above).

Thanks to this update, the Unity launcher will now display the number of unread conversations. At the same time, you will now notice “Do Not Disturb” and “Away” statuses while going through the contact list.

The Skype for Linux BETA version 5.0 can be downloaded from the official Skype website. When the download is done, you will just need to run the installer and follow the exact steps in order to complete the installation process.