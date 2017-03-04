WhatsApp is Great for Chatting, But is it Business Material?

WhatsApp is a great app for when you want to communicate with your family or friends, as it offers a free channel across seas, borders, or anything between you. However, what about business? Many are wondering if WhatsApp can be incorporated into a business environment and function as a professional and legitimate tool in such surroundings. We are here to name some of the ways in which business can use WhatsApp as a service.
Customer support
WhatsApp is an easy to use application that provides seamless transition between screens. It can be used as a base of operations for your business’s customer support center. What this means is that people would be able to send inquiries or complaints directly to business representatives through WhatsApp, greatly speeding app the process. Customers really enjoy a prompt customer support service, and WhatsApp can help you achieve that.
Special features
Using WhatsApp could be used as a perk for your business. Customers that use WhatsApp and is engaged in the type of stuff going on there regarding your organization, you could use the platform to reward them.
WhatsApp is known for its huge group chats. By targeting specific groups of like-minded individuals, companies can get access to a huge user base refresh opportunities. Members of particular WhatsApp group chat should more often than not, be interested in the topic of discussion usually found or hinted in the group’s name.
Getting close
WhatsApp is used mainstream to communicate with friends. By implementing WhatsApp into your business’s communications plan, you can establish a more “humane” image for your organization. People are bound to react well to seeing that you are just like them and that your company can treat them how friends would treat each others.
These are just a few of the ways in which WhatsApp can be used at a business or enterprise level, as it could be a very benefic tool in the business’s relation with its consumer base.