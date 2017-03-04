Windows 10 Amazing Apps Overview Which Should Not Be Missed

There are a whole lot of apps specifically designed to roll on the Windows 10 platform but there are a few specific one which should benefit from our attention taking into the fact they have enjoyed a great surge in terms of popularity in the past couple of days.

Developers are constantly releasing apps which greatly enhance the way we interact with our devices and we have come up with a great selection of such apps which will keep Windows 10 fans busy for a long period of time taking into account the fact that they became extremely popular on such a short period of time.

All in Yoga

This app is purely instructional and divides the contents of yoga exercising in such a way that is suitable for people who have just begun practicing this hobby to professionals as well. There are a lot of amazingly produced video lessons and the app boasts with giving users some control over it in terms of adding some notes to a specific video as well as adding some video to favorites.

Bubble Witch Saga 3

There are a lot of popular arcade game series on the internet but Bubble Witch Saga 3 tops them all in terms of entertaining Windows 10 users. Players are needed to shoot a colored orb to the top and match it with other orbs which have the same colors in order to be removed from the level. The tasks which need to be completed are freeing owls which are trapped inside these orbs and rank in as many points as possible.

HP Cirrus

Designed by the famous printer company, HP Cirrus is the new and official app for Windows 10 which offers Hp customers a lot of amazing information such as warranty status on products and get useful recommendations on HP Care Service plans as well as calculate the queues in terms of customer subscriptions.

Unsplash

Unsplash is a wallpaper app which gives users access to high-res images which are uploaded on their platform. Such images can be browsed and configured in such a way that they can end up as an amazingly locking lock screen or desktop background. This features an automatic wallpaper updates and gives users the ability to save such wallpapers to their computers.