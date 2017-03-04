Windows Mixed Reality Drops on the Insider Platform as Build 15048 Arrives

Virtual reality enthusiasts have something cool to be thankful for today, as Microsoft has prepared quite the treat for its Windows Insider members. Some of you might be aware of the recent changes made to Microsoft’s Windows Holographic initiative, and how it’s now called Windows Mixed Reality.

Basically, Microsoft changed its name so that it is more accurate the entire scope that the project is aiming to cover. Windows Mixed Reality is supposedly being designed for the Acer headset created in partnership with Microsoft.

The great news is that Microsoft pushed build 15048 to the Fast Ring of its Insider platform. And guess what? Windows Mixed Reality is up and running and users can give it a try at any time. Of course, you have to be part of the Windows Insider program, but that shouldn’t be too much of a worry.

Everyone is free to join Microsoft’s Windows Insider, but it will probably take 24 hours or so before oyu actually get admitted. Once you are however, you can download the latest Windows Insider build for Windows 10, which now contains the Mixed Reality content. Update 15048’s take on Mixed Reality will let you know how your computer fares as far as actually supporting the technology. Needless to say, you won’t be able to run it on a 10 year old PC like you would run it on a brand new, state of the art machine.

These are Microsoft’s first steps in the project so of course, a lot of things are prone to drastic changes or might not represent the intended finalized design. It will be interesting to see what other goodies are brought to the Mixed Reality platform and how quickly. Usually Microsoft pushes out Windows Insider builds fairly quickly, so it shouldn’t be too long before we get another build that hopefully extends the Mixed Reality capabilities.