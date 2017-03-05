Android Tricks Learn How To Delete And Recover Old Photos

We all know that not all photos turn out to be as we wanted them. In many cases, you find yourself in the position of deleting lots of photos at a time, so you should know how to delete them faster or, in case you delete the wrong ones, how to recover them.

Stock Android

For this option, you should deal with Google Photos, but if you want to delete the photos as you view them, there are some simple steps:

Tap the photo you want;

While viewing it, tap the photo once to see the tools at the bottom and at the top;

Tap the trash button on the lower right.

In the Photos view, you have to:

Tap on the More menu on the upper right and choose Select in the drop-down menu;

Tap on several photos you want to delete;

Tap the trash can button on upper right.

In the Albums view:

Select Albums on the lower right corner;

Choose the album you want to see;

Go to the More menu on the upper right and choose Select;

Select the photos you want to delete;

Go to the More menu again and select Delete device copy to delete it permanently.

Recovering your photos

Google Photos keeps your pictures for 60 days before permanently deleting them, if you used the trash icon. Follow the next steps:

Go to the Hamburger menu and select Trash;

Select the photos you want to recover;

Tap the Undo button.

Alternatively, there is a huge array of third-party software available for rescuing deleted photos and files. Depending on your choice, you can find easier or more complicated tools for this. Thankfully, some of them are really easy to use and effective when recovering data, so fear not if you happen to delete something by accident!