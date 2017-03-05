Clash Royale Best Tips for an Easier Start

Clash Royale is a game that has been developed by Supercell. The game has been inspired from the popular mobile strategy game Clash of Clans, which has been created by the same developer.

Today we will give some tips for new players that have just started playing this awesome card game.

Testing New Decks In Training Battles

It’s not a tragedy if you lose a match in Battle Royale, but we suggest you to test new decks in training mode. It’s better to test the decks in training mode than losing trophy count, which will get you in a lower league.

Spending Gold Wisely

The most important currency in Clash Royale is “Gold”, which can be earned by winning battles. You can also earn gold from free daily chests or clan chests. The more battles you win, the more chests you will be able to unlock. Some chests take three hours to unlock, while others eight or even twelve.

As you can see, the gold is not made very easy in this game and this is the reason why you should not waste it on useless things. Clash Royale troops (the cards) are upgraded by getting more of the same card. Once you have enough, you will also need gold to upgrade it to a more powerful unit.

It is very important to upgrade the troops as you upgrade, but that doesn’t mean that you need to upgrade everything.

Having Variety In Your Battle Deck

As a beginner, you will need to setup your deck. There are three different decks that you can create. Each troop has a number of Elixir cost and we suggest you to make sure that you have a deck with a variety of cards.

We suggest you to mix the deck with both high and low Elixir troops (both air and ground). A cheap card that you can purchase is Fire Spirit, which is also a good to counter.