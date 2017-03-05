Google Camera 4.3 New Features for Google Pixel and Nexus devices

A new Google Camera application has been released and it can now be installed on your Android device. First of all, you should know that the latest Google Camera application is 4.3 and it comes with some pretty good features for smartphones.

These new features and the refinements have been developed for a better experience on the Google Pixel and Nexus devices. First of all, the camera application comes with a zoom bar that is located next to the camera shutter button.

The zoom bar will appear only when you will use the pinch-to-zoom option. In addition, it allows you to adjust the zoom by using its slider and you will notice that the bar will display the zoom level on a small label. You will be able to zoom in and out by using the volume keys, but they will NOT bring up the on-screen zoom controls.

This new update also tweaks the way the Camera application allows you to control the exposure. By tapping anywhere on the viewfinder, the application will bring the exposure control on the screen that will be located on the right side of the screen when held in portrait mode.

Keep in mind that you will not change the exposure level by sliding it and, instead, it would stay on the screen if the exposure is set to anything but 0.0. You will be able to remove the exposure level option by tapping on the screen to refocus (earlier it was automatically disappearing a few seconds after interacting with it).

Using Google Camera 4.3 you will be able to switch the camera sound on and off, a feature that is standard on all other camera applications and it had to be introduced on this one also.

You can now download Google Camera 4.3 APK (installation) file from the internet and install it on your Android device. Keep in mind that you will need to enable the “Unknown Sources” options from your device’s Settings->Security, to be able to install the Google Camera 4.3 APK on your smartphone or tablet.