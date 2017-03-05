GTA 5 Online DLC Update Roadmap and Latest Details

Today, Rockstar announced a couple of updates that they prepared for their Grand Theft Auto Online installment. Needless to say, all fans are thrilled about the new content they are receiving, but let’s see exactly what changes do the developers bring!
As it seems, there are 15 new official stunt races that have been added to the game, as included in the 2017 stunt race event held by Rockstar. You can earn double GTA dollars and RP if you play any of the stunt races marked as Rockstar Created and Rockstar Verified. Moreover, if you log in during the event (which shuts down on March 13) you can pick up a limited edition Pink Jock Cranley Stuntman Jumpsuit.
The title update which will arrive next month will also come with a new type of stunt race, focused more on the new Rocket Voltic, Blazer Aqua and Ruiner 2000 vehicles. Every race set will take advantage of the special skills each vehicle has, asking you to rocket into the sky, parachute or skim across the water, depending on the vehicle.
There is also a completely new set available of adversary modes, which will be added to the game this spring. They include a “gallows humor take on dodgeball” mode, dubbed Resurrection, and Top Down, which is an homage to the old-school 2D GTA.
In the end, together with the new Progen GP1 supercar, the team is bringing back the popular throwback cars, including the Turismo Classic and Infernus Classic , coming to Liberty City for the first time after their presence in Grand Theft Auto III.
The developers also want to remind the players that there are only 10 days left to take advantage and upgrade the characters from Xbox 360 and PS 3 to Xbox One, PS 4 and PC.