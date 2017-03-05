iPhone 8 Comes with a Lightning Connection

We know there were lots of people hoping tat Apple will quit the Lightning connection and go for a typical USB-C one for their next device, the iPhone 8. However, there’s some disappointment awaiting you: Apple will most likely keep the own connection it has on the iOS devices and realistically speaking, they won’t change that.

There was indeed a rumor that Apple will quit Lightning and prefer the USB-C, the latter of which being more and more often found on various Android phones and computers. The rumor started when the Wall Street Journal quoted a couple of unnamed sources that said such a move was in Apple’s plans. The main story though was the fact that Apple is planning to include a curved OLED display for minimum one of their next-gen iPhones, and they also mentioned the USB-C connection.

However, if you’ve paid any attention to the way Apple manages their business, the switch to the USB-C connectivity after all this time seems highly implausible, if not impossible. A plausible scenario might be the fact that Apple would include a USB-C to Lightning type of cable for their next iPhone, together with a USB-C wall adapter. The cable might be replacing the standard USB-A to Lightning one, or it might come extra, nobody knows anything yet.

In the US Apple is already selling a similar cable for a price of $19. The USB-C to Lightning cable doesn’t come included with the 12-inches MacBook or the new series of MacBook Pro laptops though, despite the fact that for the amazing prices they should think of including such a feature.

The famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo declared for MacRumors that all the three iPhone models that should be released this year will stick to the Lightning connections, but they will come together with an extra cable.