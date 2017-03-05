LG VR Headset – The Next Favorite?

On Monday, Valve has announced a VR headset, which is, of course, great news, except for the fact that they did not reveal any other details about it. All we know until now is the fact that LG had been working at a headset and became partners with Valve in pretty much the same way HTC chose to do with Vive. It was in fact a prototype designed to be the “next generation VR experience”. They did not say anything about the price or any other hardware specs. However, now we have the chance to find out more about the upcoming product.

As such, the LG product will present a OLED display with a 3.64 inches diagonal, each eye having a 1440×1280 pixels resolution. It will also have a 110 degree FOV with lenses placed at 12 mm from the eye, and 120 mm FOV with lenses that are placed at 10mm. The refresh rate is at 90Hz, and the final hardware configuration supports IPD adjustment, unlike the developers kit.

The tracking is compatible with the Lighthouse base station, and at the same time the design of the touch controller relies on the same design as the Vive controllers, including the same thumbpads. However, unlike the fresnel lenses used for the Rift and Vive competitors, the lenses for the LG headset are refractive.

Even so, there is still no information available about the price, and the company does not want to reveal the weight of the headset either. They only declared that it compares with the one of the other headsets.

All in all, it seems that it’s going to be a great product, but it’s hard to tell in advance, especially without having the chance to test it completely in several circumstances, with various games.