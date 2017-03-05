March 2017 Free PlayStation Plus Games Have Been Revealed

Sony has announced the PlayStation Plus lineup for this month. What’s strange is that the company has decided to put in the line-up a newly launched game called Disc Jam.

Disc Jam has been developed by High Horse Entertainment, which is a group of ex-Activision developers with experience working on Tony Hawk, Call of Duty and Guitar Hero. The new game is a mix of air hockey and tennis and it supports one-on-one or two-on-two play with many characters, each coming with unique abilities.

Disc Jam will be released on PlayStation 4, along with March’s other PlayStation Plus games, on March 7, 2017. We have to mention that the game comes with the similar release strategy as another indie sports game called Rocket League, which was added in the PlayStation Plus free game list when it was released on PS4 in July 2015.

We have to mention that Disc Jam will also be available on Steam, but High Horse has not even announced a PC release date yet.

The other game that was added to the PlayStation Plus free games of the month is Tearaway Unfolded. This game has been developed by Tarsier Studios and Media Molecule and it was released in 2015 exclusively for the PlayStation 4 console.

The game takes place in a vibrant storybook-type world that’s made out of paper. You will control a messenger that will need to deliver a letter to a port in the skype called “The You”. At the same time, the messenger will also need to save the world from Scraps, some creatures which are invading the world.

HINT: To gain access to these two games for free you will need to have PlayStation Plus subscription activated on your account.

What are your thoughts about the PlayStation Plus free games that are available this month?