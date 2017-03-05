Mass Effect Andromeda Multiplayer Beta Cancelled

Last year Gamespot reported that Fabrice Condominas, who is the producer of Mass Effect, declared on November 7 that before releasing the game, the team will be testing a multiplayer beta version for Mass Effect: Andromeda. However, today BioWare has posted on their blog to give further details about their participation in the PAX East event, and on this occasion, they also let us know that they had quit the plan.

According to the post published by Bioware, whoever joins their BioWare Base (in room 2AB) can be the first one to join APEX and to defend the new home they have in Andromeda. There are different character kits appearing each day, so this might be the chance to test the coop multiplayer version of Mass Effect on PC. They also said that there will be live multiplayer available at PAX East, but they will no longer support a multiplayer tech test for whoever wants to play at home. In the end they added that they are looking forward to seeing everybody in Andromeda.

At the same time, the BioWare Beacon signup link that was tweeted by Condominas before it is still live. Even though Gamespot reported at the time that the tech test was limited either to PS4 or Xbox One, if you sign up you will encounter no such issue. This might also happen because the test was intended also for the PC, or maybe because it is not taking place anymore, we don’t know for sure, just like we don’t know why BioWare decided to shut this down.

BioWare also sent a response to PC Gamer in which they declared that the team worked a lot at building, testing and adjusting the multiplayer feature, but in the end they reached the conclusion that such a tech test is not necessary anymore.