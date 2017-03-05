Microsoft promises that Windows 10 Updates will be Smaller and Easier to Delay

It seems that Microsoft is now preparing to reduce the size of Windows 10 updates in order to offer users more control over the patches that are applied. In order to reduce the size of the updates, Windows 10 will move to a new update platform.
Back in November 2015, the new Unified Update Platform (also known as UUP) was being used in order to minimize the size of updates delivered to users that are testing the Windows 10 OS under the Insider program.
It seems that UUP is actually reducing the download sizes by about one third. There are some cases when the Insider updates are below 1GB, compared to 2GB or even more for some builds that are not optimized. It seems that rather than downloading an entire update to a computer, the UUP will check to see which files already exist on it and then only download the missing update files.
Many users are complaining about the Windows 10 updates, that they are very big and they are wasting a lot of bandwidth. At the same time, smaller updates will most likely improve the battery life of Windows 10 mobile devices, as each machine will spend less time processing updates.
The Creators Update will also come with new ways for users to put off updates that are being installed. For example, after an update is installed, users will notice a pop-up window that will ask them if they want to restart the system now for the update to be completely installed on their computer, snooze or even pick a time when the computer will restart by itself.
As for the use of the Pro, Education or Enterprise editions, there will be new options for admins to delay updates. We have to mention that these editions are able to delay receiving updates for at least four month. However, once cumulative monthly quality updates will be released, users will be able to delay it only for up to 30 days.