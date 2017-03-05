Nokia 6 Comes with Best Specs and Features

Nokia is looking to climb atop of the smartphone manufacturer list and they seem to have enjoyed a whole lot of popularity, especially from the Chinese market as the Nokia 6 launch broke all the records when it comes to pre-orders and put HMD Global, the company which is in charge of rebuilding the Nokia brand back in the right tracks.

The Nokia 6 is running on Android and we can clearly state that it is a pure Android experience, similar to the one encountered on Google handsets. There are a lot of aspects which will make the new Nokia 6 a solid choice for those who want an amazing device at a fair price.

Design

Design wise, the Nokia 6 is a thing of beauty and is its main selling point judging by the fact it is covered by sculpted Gorilla Glass and sports a solid aluminum back. The whole device feels extremely solid at a glance and metal phones placed in the mid-range market will stand no chance when competing with the brand new Nokia 6.

The device is slightly curved in order to have better maneuverability and its amazing glass display will flow into the edges of the device in order to offer it a near no-bezel touch.

Display and Specs

The Nokia 6 comes equipped with a 5.5 inch full HD panel and offers an amazing 1920 x 1080 resolution. Its screen is simply amazing judging by the fact that it comes at an abnormally low price for its destined market and people will have a lot of options to play with when it comes to its hardware.

The device offers a 403ppi particle density with an IPS LCD technology which is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 chip paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage which is expandable via microSD. The Art Black variant will receive 4GB of RAM instead of 3 and 64GB of internal storage space. The whole handset will be powered by a 3000mAh battery and have a Micro-USB connection.