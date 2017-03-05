Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017 Edition) On Its Way to Official Launch

The new version of the Galaxy J7 will be officially launched in the United States in about a month. U.S. carriers are expected to market the mid-range smartphone under various names. For instance, TracFone will launch the smartphone as Samsung Galaxy J7 Sky Pro. Verizon will probably launch it on April 10 under the name Samsung Galaxy J7 V. The other carriers, such as AT&T and U.S. Cellular, have yet to announce the names they will use for the Galaxy J7.

Presently, the Galaxy J7 (2017) is on its way to receiving its Wi-Fi certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance, the final step before the official launch. Having recently cleared the FCC and obtained its Bluetooth certification, the new smartphone will soon be available in the U.S.

In terms of performance, the handset will sport the Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and will be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 CPU. The high-end processor is definitely a plus, but the meager 2GB of RAM mean that any demanding app will have a hard time running on the Galaxy J7 (2017). The handset also offers 16 GB of internal memory and the usual slot for a microSD expansion.

Rumors spread around the web say that the Galaxy J7 (2017) will offer a 5.5” Full HD AMOLED display with a better resolution than the previous version and a 13-megapixel rear camera, which should be enough for crisp pictures and decent videos. On the front, the handset will have an additional 5-megapixel camera for video calls and selfies. The Galaxy J7 (2017) is also rumored to come in a choice of black, white and gold just like its predecessor.

If you’re in the market for an Android handset with decent mid-range specs, it may be worth waiting a few more weeks for the 2017 edition of the Samsung Galaxy J7 to be officially released.