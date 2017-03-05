Samsung Galaxy S8 Comes with Infinity Display

As it seems, the trend this year consists in putting bigger screens on smartphones. However, this was a principle that was followed in the previous years too, except this time the manufacturers are trying to maximize the screen and to minimize the bezel space around it.

LG is one of the companies that has been supporting this trend for years now, and they were in fact the first ones to choose to incorporate a large display in a compact body. The famous LG G6 device, revealed at the Mobile World Congress event that took place last month in Barcelona, presents a Full Vision screen with an innovative 18:9 screen ratio. However, they are not the only ones, since Samsung is back in the game with their Galaxy S8 phone.

A couple of days ago, the tech giant announced that they will unveil the S8 on March 29. However, we already know a thing or two about it. Samsung has filed a trademark request for the term “Infinity Display”, and this makes everybody think that this is the type of screen they will be using for their upcoming device.

It’s not the first time we hear this name, but the documentation shows that it’s a sure thing the fact that Samsung will go for bezel-free displays. The listing filed at USPTO reveals that the trademark mostly refers to mobile devices, though it may also be used for other Samsung products, such as TVs with similar displays.

As such, we know already what to expect from the future Galaxy S8 screen. In the beginning of this week, we also got the chance to see a leak with the official marketing render of the device, plus photos of an S8. Moreover, some accessory makers presented at the MWC some screen protectors for Galaxy S8 that matched the device showed in other previous leaks.