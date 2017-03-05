WhatsApp is Very Easy to Use – Start Chatting Today By Following These Simple Steps

With over 1 billion people currently enjoying the services of WhatsApp, it is highly unlikely that a new trend will be established any time soon. That being said, if you don’t have WhatsApp yet but like chatting with your friends, you might want to give it a try. Getting WhatsApp up and running on your mobile device isn’t hard at all. In fact there are only a couple of steps to complete before being free to chat with your friends and family. So if you don’t know how to do it, here it is:

The first step of the process is of course downloading the software. There are multiple ways in which you can download the software but the most popular method is by going directly to your operating system’s market place. This is the App Store for Apple devices and the Google Play Store for Android phones. Once there, search for WhatsApp and access the app page. There should be a big install button right at the top of the page.

After installing the application, the next step is to validate it on WhatsApp Web so that you can also use it on your computer. You do this by going to the app’s Chats section on your smartphone, and hitting the three dots in the corner to bring up a menu. From this menu, select WhatsApp Web. This will take you to a page where you can scan a QR code. This serves as authentication and will allow you to sync your mobile and desktop clients.

The end result will be that you will gain access to WhatsApp on both platforms and that you can start chatting with your friends. There are all kinds of chats that can go down on WhatsApp. Most are casual, fun chats, but there can also be group chats or business oriented chats where you can have an important conversation with a business associate. WhatsApp facilitates communication overall, and brings features like audio and video messaging to its text instant messaging for a complete experience. This allows users to customize and adapt for each chat.