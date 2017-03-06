Best Phone Announced at the MWC 2017

Now that the Mobile World Congress 2017 event is over, we have the time to process everything that happened. For now, it’s not clear how the big companies and the OEMs will evolve. According to some opinions, 2017 is the best year for VR and for augmented reality, since more and more devices start to include them. Other people are happy to see that smartphones and tablets include more powerful cameras. Under these circumstances, which one is the best smartphone released at the MWC?

This title has namely been awarded to the Sony Xperia XZ Performance device, but let’s see what are the specs of the other two important phones, LG G6 or Huawei P10 Plus. Regarding the processor, the Sony phone uses a 835 Snapdragon CPU, which is awesome. Huawei sticks to its Kirin 960 one, while LG remains at the Snapdragon 821, which is adequate for its dual camera feature.

LG G6 comes together with a 5.7 inches display, which is bigger than the other two which present 5.5 inches. The pixel resolution is slightly different, but Sony Xperia XZ Premium offers the largest one, with 2160×3840 and a 801 ppi. Moreover, it offers a 4K TRILUMINOS display, as compared to the LG G6 and Huawei P10 Plus, which have QHD + IPS LCD.

Each one of the three models has 4 GB RAM, and the onboard storage is 64 GB, only the LG G6 having 32 GB. Sony is the only one to have chosen a single camera, while the other two offer dual camera features. The biggest battery is found on the Huawei P10 Plus, with 3750 mAh, the LG G6 uses a 3300 mAh one and the Sony device runs on a 3230 mAh battery.

Finally, all three of them are great phones, but if you plan to buy one of them, all that matters is your own preference.