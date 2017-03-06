Clash Royale March Update Brought New Challenges

Clash Royale is a freemium mobile strategy video game that has been developed and published by Supercell, the same company that has released the Clash of Clans game. Clash Royale is inspired from the Clash of Clans game and this is the reason why it became popular very fast.
We remind you that the Clash Royale game has been released on March 2, 2016, which means that it just celebrated its first year a few days ago. Supercell has made an official announcement, saying that the game will receive a large update, which they have planned to release, but at the same time, there are a lot of other cool stuffs that will come out later this month in order to celebrate this important milestone.
We don’t have too much information about what exactly is coming to the Clash Royale game, but according to some leaks, a “Team Battle” feature will be implemented once the large update will be released. However, in the meantime, the players can enjoy the smaller updates, such as the two special events: Classic Draft Challenge and Grand Draft Challenge.
The Draft Challenge will allow you to put together your enemy’s battle deck. A battle deck comes with eight cards and each player will be able to choose between four sets of two cards. In other words, when a player will pick a card, the other card will go automatically to his opponent’s deck. This process will be repeated until the decks for both players are completed.
This way, both players will know four of the eight cards that the enemy has, and can come up with a strategy to win the game. We have to mention that this challenge includes all cards that have been released in the game, even if you don’t have all of them unlocked.
The Draft Challenge is currently available to play in both Challenges and Friendly Battles and it will end today (March 6, 2017).