Ghost Recon Wildlands – The $40 Season Pass Will Contain Two Big Expansions

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands is an upcoming open world tactical shooter video game that has been developed by Ubisoft Paris. The game will actually be released next week, on March 7, 2017, and this is the reason why many gamers are so hyped now.

It seems that the game will now move away from the futuristic setting that you’ve noticed on the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter. However, if you’ve enjoyed playing the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon game, then you will surely love Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands, as the new game is featuring a similar setting.

Ubisoft claims that this will be one of the biggest open world games that they have ever published and the game world will come with a wide variety of environments, such as deserts, salt flats, forests, mountains and many more.

This open world game comes filled with guns, high-speed chases and sniping over huge distances in Bolivia. The game will also come with a season pass that will contain two big expansions. At the same time, there will be a free PvP expansion, where you will be able to fight against other players. There will be two teams and each team will have 4 players.

However, let’s go back to the Season Pass, as many of you are interested in it. The two expansions are called “Narco Road” and “Fallen Ghosts”, which you can get one week ahead of everyone else if you purchase the season pass. These two big expansions will come with new missions, cosmetic gear and more consumables such as XP boots.

The Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands will be released on March 7, 2017 for Windows PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Below you can see a video of the “Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon” and the expansions that it will get sometime in the future: