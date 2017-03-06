Google Camera 4.3 Module Receives Important New Functions Following Update

Google Pixel and Nexus smartphone owners will rejoice in the fact that the tech giant has announced a big update regarding the devices’ camera. Not only will it save people from embarrassing situations such as getting bad images in low light conditions but it also make sure that selfies enthusiasts will have the time of their lives as the update brings flash to the front facing camera as well as some neat and interesting changes to the camera app’s user interface.

One of the most important changes to Google’s 4.3 camera version is the fact that users are now able to turn off that annoying shutter sound as well as the countdown signals when one opts to take a snap with a timer on. In order to do that, one must go to the settings menu and toggle off the camera sounds option.

The default option is that there is still sound so make sure to have it turned off if desired so. Another amazing update is the fact that users now have a flash to the front facing snapper with an icon which is displayed in the top right corner. The update also comes with a new zoom module which will show numerical zoom levels.

In order to see the zoom numerical levels, users need to pinch or zoom the screen in order to control it manually. The exposure got the same treatment as users have the option of seeing it longer in terms of controlling it and is now changeable if the value is not set to zero by default. The exposure menu will stay on the screen until users decide to take a picture or manually refocus to another area.

The Google 4.3 Camera Update is now being made available to both Google Pixel and Nexus smartphone owners and is not available on the Google Play Store. Devices will update themselves over the air and if the update has not hit yours yet do not falter; as it will be delivered in batches. People also have the option of manually installing the update by clicking on the about device menu.