Google Chrome Receives Security Changes on Mac OS

Google Chrome is a very popular web browser, which keeps on growing from one month to another. It seems that for now, it has managed to get over 50% of the market, beating other popular browsers such as Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari, Opera and Internet Explorer.
However, since the browser is so popular, the hackers and malware makers are using it as their target. So, if you are using Google Chrome, you probably noticed some impressive changes when it comes to security. Security tweaks such as blocking off Flash player by default or warnings regarding unsecured websites are constantly being rolled out.
We have to agree that these changes can be quite annoying for you, but keep in mind that Google will update Chrome regularly in order to protect you from malicious attacks. It seems that now Macs are targeted by malware and other malicious software. So, if you think that you are safe by just using a computer that runs on Apple’s operating system, then you are wrong. You should be aware that cyber criminals have now started to target Macs in particular.
Google is aware of the danger and this is the reason why it is adding a new check in Chrome’s Safe Browsing for devices that run on MacOS to counter malwares. The big search engine company has released a new “Chrome Settings API for Mac”, which allows the Chrome extension developers to change certain browser settings such as the start page, default search engine or home page, while still leaving the user in complete control.
Soon enough, this API will be the only approved path for the developers to make extensions that can make changes to the Google Chrome settings. At the same time, only extensions that will be hosted in the official Chrome Web Store will be allowed to make changes to Chrome settings.
What are your thoughts about the security changes that Google Chrome is receiving on Mac OS?