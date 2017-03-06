Google Chrome Tips and Tricks to Save Precious Battery Life

The guys from Google have created what is believed to be the perfect browser in terms of functionality, security, the degree in which it can be customized and convenience. The Google Chrome has been regarded as the best browser yet and has become the most popular one ever since it was released. The tech giant is constantly working on improving it and its competitors should come with something extraordinary in terms of overthrowing it from its well deserved podium.

There are a few downsides however when using Google Chrome as it is extremely resource-reliant and has the tendency of rapid battery waste if left unchecked. There are a few things to be done fortunately in order to make it consume less fuel and not only will it improve your browsing experience but it will also make it run better.

Stop Google Chrome Working in the Background

Google Chrome is doing its own things whilst it is running in the background and one should be advised to completely turn it off in order to make sure that it does not eat away your battery life. This feature can also be turned off manually by clicking the three vertical dots which are to be found in the address bar.

Remove Any Extensions Which You do not Use

There are a lot of extensions which make using Google Chrome a pleasant experience but when one finds himself running on low battery life it is a great choice to make in terms of disabling or completely uninstalling some extensions in order to remove some processing from the browser. When less processes run in the background that translates into the browser consuming less battery than usual.

Control Tab Usage and Work More Efficiently

We do know that there are a whole lot of productivity freaks out there but keeping twenty tabs open at the same time will do not do any good to one’s battery life as you will only force Google Chrome to think more thus use more processor power in order to make sure all tabs run smoothly. A great piece of advice is to only open tabs which you will use in the appropriate future in order to improve efficiency.