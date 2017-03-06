Google Play Services and Gboard beta apps on Play Store

Google fans must be glad now, since Google is opening two more of its apps, more precisely the Google Play Services and the Gboard. The two are available for beta testing by the Android community, so if you’re one of the guys who loves to test out and see what the latest features feel like, then you might consider joining the beta testers community, if you haven’t already.

There are indeed lots of benefits if you join the community. One such example is the fact that you don’t have to wait to get the latest features for the apps you love most. Moreover, you have access to some exclusive features and other improvements that are not shown to the rest of the population. After that, you get the chance to offer your feedback to the developer and help improve the app overall. However, remember that we’re still talking about some test builds, which means that they contain lots of bugs.

Now, it seems that the huge company is working on the beta version for one of the most important Android apps, the Google Play Services. This is an app used to update all the Google apps and the ones found on Google Play. There are also the beta registrations for Gboard available. The app was previously known as Google Keyboard, and it is in fact the default keyboard for the Android smartphones. Now it gets upgraded from v6.0 to version beta 6.1. This means that it will have a redesigned theme picker and support for Google Translations.

If you want to test out the beta versions, you have to go to their app pages in the Play Store and scroll down until you see the beta tester card. There you can sign up for testing them.