Horizon Zero Dawn becomes Sony’s biggest PlayStation 4 franchise debut

Sony has released the Horizon: Zero Dawn, while Nintendo has launched Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but it was expected that the most popular console will win this “battle”.

We always thought that Horizon: Zero Dawn will win this battle without any problems and that was simply because there are just so many people who purchased this console in the last year. The PlayStation 4 has received some significant price reductions in 2016 and this has made many gamers to purchase it without hesitation.

We remind you that the previous title that Sony has released for PlayStation 4 was “No Man’s Sky”, but it seems that “Horizon: Zero Dawn” has already surpassed the mentioned game without any problems. We have to specify that “No Man’s Sky” was released after the popular “Uncharted 4” game.

Horizon: Zero Dawn: Is It Worth Purchasing It?

First of all, we have to mention that the “Horizon: Zero Dawn” is an action role-playing video game that has been developed by Guerrilla Games and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment. The game has been released exclusively for the PlayStation 4 in North America on February 28, 2017 and in Europe on March 1, 2017.

In this game, you will play as a hunter named Aloy, who is living in a world that’s overrun by robots. Keep in mind that this game comes with a single player mode only, so if you were thinking that you can play it with your friends or online, then we have some bad news for you, because you can’t.

However, if you like playing single-player action games, you will surely enjoy Horizon: Zero Dawn. The game comes with great graphics and your character will use both melee and ranged weapons along with some stealth tactics to combat the mechanized creatures.

The Horizon: Zero Dawn can be purchased from the PlayStation Store for $59.99.