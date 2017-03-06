iPhone 8 to rock record breaking display and an equally shocking price tag

Apple’s iPhone 8 is one of tech savvy people’s favorite discussion topics. The long awaited Apple flagship will be arriving this year, and many are speculating as to what could be found inside. Of course, there are a lot of crazy rumors going around, but some of the more serious once point out a feature that is set to set a record for Apple devices.

It is believed that the display which will be coming with the device will measure no less than 5.8 inches, which would make it the largest display ever shipped out by Apple. Additionally, it could be a double record breaker as the screen is also rumored to run on AMOLED technology, making it the first iPhone to use it.

Out of the 5.8 inches, only 5.15 inches would be actual usable display real-estate. The remaining difference is reported to represent allocated digital space for a digital Hoe button. It will be interesting to see if Apple actually implements these features into its latest flagship or not.

There are other specifications pertaining to the device that are rumored, although nothing as exciting as this potentially new display. One of the hardware specifications involves RAM power, and states that iPhone 8 users will benefit from 3 GB of RAM. In terms of local memory, the device is set to feature a minimum of 64 GB, and a maximum of 256 GB. At least on the minimum side, the device is looking better than the previous model which sported a 32 GB internal storage capacity for its lowest variant.

Those that suffer from heart conditions will probably want to sit down when the device gets released, as the rumored price for the iPhone 8 is $1000. That is obviously not something everyone can afford, but even still it sounds a bit off. This will certainly cause people to speculate as to what could be so groundbreaking inside the iPhone 8 that it justifies the price tag.