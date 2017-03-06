The Legend of Zelda – Breath of the Wild goes Smoother with These Useful Tips

There are a lot of great games that come out every year, but there are only a handful of games that the gaming community deems worthy of the title of “classic”. This type of accolade is thrown at the new Legend of Zelda game, which many believe will go down in history as one of the greatest games. These claims are not unfounded, as the game manages to combine various elements into one great experience.
The game is open-world, meaning that players are able to adventure all over the world. And the world is pretty huge. There are hours of gameplay in which players could potentially just roam the map from one place to another. But of course, that’s not what they’re going to do if they want to take in the full experience and let themselves be completely immersed in the game’s atmosphere.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild comes with a lot of gameplay time, meaning there will be a lot of ups and downs along the way. In this article, we are going to look at some tips on how to improve your gaming sessions with this new Nintendo classic so that next time you fire it up, you have no doubts about what you have to do.
- Manage your stamina wisely. Some might be inclined to think that jumping while they’re climbing is worth the accelerated drop in stamina, but it could also mean an accelerated drop to your death. If you run out of stamina while climbing, you basically don’t have any energy to hold on with, so you go flying down from where you came from. By visiting shrines and completing their puzzles, you gain spirit orbs which can be traded in for more health or stamina.
- Cooking food as often as you can will ensure that you always have food ready to go. Food is a very important factor in this game, as it helps you survive in the wild throughout your adventure. Food isn’t just a rejuvenator, but also a means to boost Link’s attributes and make him stronger overall.
- Use towers as often as you can. Whenever you encounter one, be sure to give it a climb as it will help you get a strategic view of the landscape, figure out your next destination and also glide a long distance thus saving a lot of time.