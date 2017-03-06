Mass Effect Andromeda New Images and Leaks

To many fans’ excitement, BioWare has recently shared some new images and details about their multiplayer mode in Mass Effect: Andromeda. The pictures were published on Twitter by the producer Fernando Melo, and they depict the character selection screen in Andromeda, as well as other details.

DualShockers reported that Melo confirmed the female Krogan characters, which is great news for the fans, together with female versions available for all races. You can now customize your armor, which includes colors and patterns, but you still can’t customize the character’s face, which is a pity.

Drawing on the Mass Effect 3, the multiplayer Andromeda offers contains packs with items which you can unlock through gameplay or by purchasing them with real money. DualShockers also reported that during the matches you play, you contribute to the total experience that is granted, and the entire amount is granted to all the players.

The multiplayer beta for Andromeda has been cancelled for now. Even so, you can test out the mode before it’s released on PC and on the Xbox One console if you subscribed to EA/Origin Access. The free trial for the game on EA/Origin Access will be available starting with March 16. However, keep in mind that you can only play the game as a test for 10 hours, not more!

The final version of the game is scheduled to be released on March 21 for PS4, PC and Xbox One. There have also been quite some trailers and leaked images until now, and so we got the chance to see what the game is going to be like. Until now, it seems really enticing and many fans are anxious to try it out, especially since it seems to have a catchy gameplay and an interesting storyline.