Playstation Plus and Horizon Zero Latest Leaks Available

There are a lot of games to be made available for the PlayStation Plus in march and that can only means that gamers have little time to spear in terms of downloading the current PS Plus if they haven’t already done so. There are a lot of titles to be added to Sony’s hit console and these include the following:

LittleBigPlanet 3;

Not a Hero;

Starwhal;

Anna-Extended Edition;

Ninja Senki DX;

TorqueL.

Some of these titles are available to be cross-bought and this means that those who own a PS Vita can also play the aforementioned games on their PlayStation Pro devices. There are a lot of games to be added to the popular gaming device and fans are going to have their hands busy completing them judging by the fact that there are so many releases.

A new game which was just launched for the PlayStation 4 entitled Horizon Zero Dawn just has made its appearance and it didn’t go out that well as users have complained about the game cropping during the opening cinematic.

The game’s developers, Guerrilla Games are currently working on a patch in order to have this issue fixed in order for fans to enjoy the game at its fullest. They have also released a quick fix for the game which is going to be made public in the following days.

Staying in the same console market, the popular shooter game Battlefield 1 is going to release a brand new DLC for fans to enjoy and it has two release dates in order to separate premium pass owners from others. Those who have the premium pass are going to download the DLC as of march 28th whilst the others are going to wait for a bit longer.

There are no release dates made available regarding when normal users are going to be able to download the aforementioned DLC as they will probably have to wait a few extra days in order to enjoy the game’s new additions.