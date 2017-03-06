Roku Tips and Tricks for a Better Streaming

So, you’ve already purchased a Roku device, but you barely know how to use and all the features that it comes with. Well, don’t worry, because today we will give you some tips and tricks regarding some options and features that this streaming device comes with.

Rearranging The Streaming Channels

After you add streaming channels to your Roku device, you will notice that they are automatically arranged by default on your home screen. However, you can re-arrange them as you wish. To do this, you will need to select the channels from “My Channels” section and then select the options button (*) and select “Move channel”.

Adding A New Theme To The Home Screen

The default Roku theme is not quite nice, as it comes with a shade of purple. However, you can change the theme of your Roku device by heading to the Settings->Themes and try one of the free themes (such as Daydream, Decat or Graphene). We remind you that the developers have recently added a “Themes category” that allows you to download new Themes to your streaming device.

Using Your Smartphone As A Remote

As you already know, every Roku comes with a physical remote, but you should not worry if you lose it or if somehow you don’t have batteries on it. You can control any Roku device using your smartphone if it is running on iOS or Android OS. You will just need to download and install Roku Control Center that’s found on the official store on the two mentioned mobile operating systems. When the installation is complete, just connect it to Roku and start controlling the streaming device. Keep in mind that you can also used the application to stream content on your Roku device.

Renaming Your Roku Device

There are users who purchase two or three Roku players in their homes and this should be one of the reasons why you should rename each one of them. To rename a Roku device you will need to log into your Roku account on Roku’s official website and rename your device. This way, you will not be confused when you go to another room where you have another Roku streaming device.

In order to rename a Roku device, you will have to click the “Rename” button that’s located under the “My Linked devices” section and just follow the instructions.