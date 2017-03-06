Samsung Galaxy Book vs. Microsoft Surface Pro 4 – Battle of the Hybrids

The Mobile World Congress brought to us some amazing releases and tech enthusiasts are having their hands full with a lot of information to digest. The market of 2-in-1 laptops and tablets is on the rise due to Microsoft’s amazing success with its previous Surface Pro model.

Dominant on the market, Microsoft Surface Pro devices are now going to be given a run for their money as the South Korean Tech giant Samsung has joined the game with their brand new Samsung Galaxy Book in order to establish dominance on the already crowded market. The Windows 10 tablet will surely lure in some productivity freaks and judging by its specs and performance it will sure impress.

Samsung is going to launch their 2-in-1 with two variants; one will have a 10-inch screen whilst the other will have a 12-inch screen. Both models will come with Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled connectivity. As an opposite, the Microsoft Surface Pro does not come with such an option.

Display

The Galaxy Book features a 12 inch Super AMOLED QHD screen with a resolution of 2 160 x 1440 pixels whilst the Surface Pro 4 is comparable with a 12.3 inch PixelSense LCD which offers the same color depth and contrast as the Samsung.

Processor

Being new on the market, The Galaxy Book will come equipped with a better computing hip. The 12-inch Galaxy Book will sport Intel Core’s Kaby Lake i5 chip. The clock speed of the dual-core processor will stop at 3.1 GHz. Samsung has stated that their processor will go a long way in terms of making the device extremely efficient in terms of computing speed and power efficiency.

Microsoft on the other hand has the previous generation of i-processors; the Intel Core i7 and Intel Core i5 which basically have the same properties as the chip found on the Samsung hybrid but will be less efficient in terms of power consumption.

Design

One of the biggest advantages between the two devices is that the 12-inch Galaxy Book is much thinner than the Surface Pro 4 at 0.29 inches in thickness as opposed to Microsoft 0.33 inches. The device is also much lighter and weighs 1.66 pounds compared to the Surface Pro’s 1.73 pounds.

Another important advantage of the Galaxy Book is that it features USB Type-C connection in order to permit faster data transfers and charge more efficiently. Microsoft’s device on the other hand comes with USB-A and a Mini Display Port as well as microSD and Surface Connect port to dock the stylus.

Speaking of styluses, such digital pens are included with both hybrids and come in extreme help in terms of making sure professionals will have it easy when completing a project. They can also be used to mingle around with sketches and designs.

Memory and Storage

The Surface Pro 4 comes with three configuration variants in terms of RAM memory, which of 4, 8 and 16GB respectively and also boasts with a lot of storage space, the top end model clocking at around 1TB of internal storage space.

The Galaxy Book on the other hand has only two variants in terms of storage, that of 128 or 256 GB of internal storage space.