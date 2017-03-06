Samsung Galaxy S5 Boot Tutorial Available in Safe Mode

Samsung is one of the most known companies that make smartphones and tablets. Today, we will talk about its Galaxy S5 handset and how you can boot it in “Safe Mode”.

First of all, you should know why you need the “Safe Mode” on your Android device and when exactly you should use it. “Safe Mode” is actually doing the same thing as on a Windows OS PC. When you boot in “Safe Mode” on a computer that runs on Windows OS, the operating system will load only the necessary applications. In other words, if you have installed a new application, which has caused your computer to crash, then a good idea would be to boot it in “Safe Mode”, uninstall the application and restart it normally.

Safe Mode On Samsung Galaxy S5

The Samsung Galaxy S5 also comes with a “Safe Mode”, which works exactly as the “Safe Mode” on a Windows PC. This feature should be used if your Samsung Galaxy S5 can’t boot normally or if you have some issues deleting/removing an application that’s causing some issues on the device.

Booting Your Samsung Galaxy S5 In “Safe Mode”

First of all, you will need to turn off your Samsung Galaxy S5. Once the device is turned off, you will need to press the “Power” and “Volume UP” buttons. Once you see the Samsung logo, you need to stop pressing the “Power” button and wait for the device to boot in “Safe Mode”.

Once your Samsung Galaxy S5 successfully boots in “Safe Mode”, you will be able to fix its problems. Once you delete whatever you had to delete, you will need to select the “Restart” option and wait for your device to normally boot in Android OS.

What are your thoughts about the “Safe Mode” feature that the Android OS comes with?