Windows 10 Creators Update – What Should We Expect?

It’s already been four months since the revealing of the next big Windows 10 update, but we still don’t know whether it will be eventually called the Creators Update or not. Until we find out for sure, we are still going to refer to it like this. From the developers’ perspective, it makes sense to go on with this tagline, since it’s a good marketing strategy and it’s much more useful than insisting on a version number on the release date for it. It also allows them to play around with some interesting features, such as the Paint 3D and 3D Builder apps, an interesting Mixed Reality Portal and other features designed for gamers.
The more normal name for it is the version 1703, and it represents a new checkpoint for the typical release schedule Windows has, which is twice a year. It is scheduled to appear nine months after the release of its predecessor, namely version 1607, also dubbed the Anniversary Update, and 6 months before its successor, which we don’t know what it’s gonna be called like.
Currently the update is found in the last stage of development, which means that in the following means those who are enrolled in the Fast Ring Insider program should get several preview builds. The schedule claims that in the middle of March we will get to see the final build, and in the beginning of April it will be released to the Windows 10 Current Branch.
The upcoming version is expected to bring more control to the users, a more mature Microsoft Edge browser, new device setup options and a couple of improvements for the UX experience, which are more than welcome. All in all, people are curious to see how the developers envision its evolution and what other novelties it will bring.