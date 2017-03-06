Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Body Ratio and Newest Improvements

We have to admit that in 2016 we got the chance to see some serious changes in the smartphone industry. Xiaomi raised the bar pretty high along with their release of the Mi MIX device, which is a smartphone that has a screen-to-body ratio of 91.3%. They definitely took it all to the next level and are one step ahead their competition. But wait, this isn’t everything! Now Xiaomi intends to bring Xiaomi Mi MIX’s successor, which will supposedly have a 93% screen-to-body ratio!

However, despite the fact that Xiaomi said the Mi MIX had a 91.3% ratio, in reality it was somewhere around the value of 84.16% Given the facts, the 93% ratio rumored for its successor may also be a little exaggerated. Moreover, since we are for now talking only about rumors, you shouldn’t get too excited about it. No wonder Xiaomi is trying hard to remain at the top of the market, since there are the competitors: Samsung Galaxy S8 with an Infinity display, and LG G6.

In general, the tendency is to slim down the bezels with every new device released, not only on Xiaomi products, but with other companies too. Clearly most OEMs try to get rid of the bezels and the physical buttons, which we have to admit it’s much easier and flexible. Similarly to the current version of the Mi MIX, the Mi MIX 2 will have a ceramic version. Its release is scheduled sometime in 2017.

All in all, the technology geeks are curious to see what other efforts Xiaomi will make in order to stay on top of their rivals. And even though the competition is probably stressful for all the companies struggling to get the most attention on the market, we as users cannot complain of the advancement we get to enjoy.