Apple TV 4 tvOS 10 Jailbreak Guide with LiberTV

There have been a lot of attempts to jailbreak the new Apple TV 4 but the popular internal researcher Jonathan Levin has finally made a breakthrough with the new LiberTV jailbreak for Apple TV 4 devices which are now running tvOS 10.0. The developer is having his hands full with yet another jailbreak in order to add support for tvOS 9.1.

Not only has the jailbreak version of LiberTV been made available to the broad audience but it is also based on Luca Todesco’s Yalu jailbreak for iOS. One should also bear in mind that tvOS 10.1.1 has yet to receive jailbreak support and the release can be regarded as a semi-tethered jailbreak.

A detailed jailbreak guide is going to be listed below and users who own an Apple TV 4 are going to enjoy complete freedom by installing the LiberTV jailbreak on their Apple TV. People just have to own an Apple TV 4 device which runs tvOS 10.0 in order to be compatible with the jailbreak.

Another prerequisite to have is a desktop computer in order to install the jailbreak app and has to have Windows or Mac as its operating systems. One should take not that the connection between the PC and the TV is made through an USB-C cable in order to make sure the jailbreak app is installed.

One should take into account the fact that the jailbreak is done through the latest version of Cydia Impactor app and you are pretty much set. In order to achieve the jailbreak, one has to connect the Apple TV to a computer via an USB cable and launch the Cydia Impactor.

At this given moment, the Apple TV should be recognized by your computer and the next step which should be followed is to drag and drop the liberTV IPA file into Cydia Impactor window. One should hit the start button and enter the Apple ID and passport. The impactor will start the jailbreak process and wait until it is finished.

The liberTV app will now be made available on the Home Screen of the Apple TV and just hit the Do It button in order to begin the jailbreak process. After it will finish, the jailbreak will be complete.